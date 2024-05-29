QIN to receive $3.7 million for tribal housing

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded a total of more than $21.5 million in federal funds through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program to Tribes in Washington’s Sixth Congressional District to support Tribal housing projects.

These funds may be used for affordable housing activities, including new housing construction, rehabilitation, housing services, and more.

“Across our region, we need more housing people can afford – especially in Indian Country,” said Rep. Kilmer. “For too long, the federal government has failed to live up to its treaty and trust responsibilities to Tribal nations. As a result, many Native communities lack adequate housing. That’s why this funding is a big deal. Congress and the federal government have a moral and legal obligation to fulfill the promises made to Indian Country. These critical investments will not only help more Tribal citizens live in their ancestral homelands but also ease housing challenges for those living nearby. These investments are a win-win for our region.”

“By prioritizing funding and support for housing in Tribal communities, HUD is living up to its mission of ensuring that everyone in this country has access to affordable housing options,” said Adrianne Todman, Acting HUD Secretary. “As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Indian Community Development Block Grant program, we are investing in the continued health of Tribal communities across our country. Today’s announcement emphasizes the Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to strengthening the Nation-to-Nation relationship with Tribes and making key investments in Indian Country.”

In this round of funding, HUD awarded a total of $1.1 billion in federal funding to Tribes across the United States, representing a 40% increase from last year and the largest-ever funding investment in Tribal housing.

This investment includes funding for the following Tribes through this year’s Indian Housing Block Grant Program:

$6,363,722 for the Puyallup Tribe

$3,737,183 for the Quinault Indian Nation

$1,803,250 for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe

$1,739,605 for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation

$1,580,259 for the Suquamish Indian Tribe

$1,493,837 for the Squaxin Island Tribe

$1,183,114 for the Makah Indian Tribe

$1,068,102 for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe

$1,015,634 for the Skokomish Indian Tribe

$649,322 for the Quileute Tribe

$627,646 for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe

$246,141 for the Hoh Indian Tribe

“We are thrilled at the U.S. Department of HUD award of $1.1mil for Makah,” said Glenn Ellis Jr., Treasurer of the Makah Tribal Council. “This award is part of an increase that the Tribal Inter-governmental Advisory Committee advocated heavily for through our work over the last year. When Tribes began engaging with HUD 30 years ago, we were 2% of the population and we fought to receive 2% of the funding. Fast forward to 2024, and Native Americans are 4% of the population but receive less than 1% of the housing funding. This award is part of a meaningful increase to begin working back to that budget balance for our people. Our communities have a great need for housing solutions, and we thank all those involved that took on the challenge to get our communities more funding.”

The Indian Housing Block Grant Program is the primary means by which the Federal Government fulfills its trust responsibilities to provide adequate housing to Native Americans and is the single largest source of Indian housing assistance.

Eligible recipients include federally recognized Tribes, Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs), and a limited number of State-recognized Tribes.

More information on the Indian Housing Block Grant Program is available on HUD’s website.