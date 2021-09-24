QIN student named to FEMA Youth Preparedness Council
A Quinault Indian Nation student was named to the the regional FEMA Youth Preparedness Council.
FEMA Region 10 office announced the 2021-2022 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) and it includes 8th grade student Jessica Eison, who has worked with the Quinault Indian Nation’s Emergency Management Department over the past few years “to organize emergency supplies, hand out information leaflets during the Great Shakeouts and other events, and in other areas”.
According to FEMA, Jessica has also helped with the Community Emergency Response and Disaster Airlift Response teams.
“Her involvement has helped many new CERT members learn the procedures and techniques for responding to natural disasters by teaching patient assessments and extrication . Jessica also studied hard to get her amateur radio technician license to help with emergency communications during a disaster when all phone lines and internet connections go down for day, weeks, or months, and has been encouraging other young people to get involved to help. Jessica helped her dad build a linked ham radio repeater system from the ground up and has learned many behind-the-scenes aspects of ham radio operation.”
The thirteen members of the council were selected from across the region based on their interest, preparedness experience, and motivation to serve their communities.
The FEMA Region 10 Youth Preparedness Council Members are:
- Aiden Freeman of Alaska
- Ethan McNulty of Alaska
- Lane Christenson of Alaska
- Salgai Zamaraikamal Pori of Idaho
- Cameron Gupta of Oregon
- Kaellan Lee of Oregon
- Neha Srinivasan of Oregon
- Rachel Zacher of Oregon
- Brenna O’Leary of Washington
- Jessica Eison of Quinault Indian Nation, Washington
- Lexi Berry of Washington
- Rithvikhaa Sathish of Washington
- Suniti Srinivasan of Washington
Region 10 officials say that this council will support FEMA’s commitment to build a culture of preparedness and provide an avenue to engage young people by considering their perspectives, feedback, and opinions.
Council members meet with FEMA staff throughout the year to create sustainable and impactful preparedness projects.
In the past, YPC members have spoken at emergency management conferences, created targeted social media content for teens, and hosted workshops to teach basic disaster medical operations.
Each year, teens are selected to serve on the Regional Council from the national application process.
The council is comprised of students from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The next application cycle will open in early 2022.
Students in eighth through twelfth grade may apply online to the National Council, and can find more information at https://community.fema.gov/PreparednessCommunity/s/apply-to-ypc.
Note that Region 10 will consider applicants in eighth through eleventh grade for the two-term council.