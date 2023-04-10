PUD schedule planned outage for part of North Grays Harbor

In an announcement from the Grays Harbor Public Utility District, they are notifying customers of a planned power outage, impacting 787 customers in the northern part of the county.

According to their announcement, the outage is scheduled for 10:00 PM on Friday, April 21st and is expected to last until 5:00 AM on Saturday, April 22nd.

Impacted areas include customers on US 101 north of McNutt Road, including Neilton, Amanda Park, Lake Quinault, Clearwater, Queets, and Kalaloch.

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.

The outage will allow crews and contractors to complete equipment relocation work necessary for fish passage restoration projects.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of seven hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.