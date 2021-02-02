PUD Launches feasibility study for East County-SR 12 broadband
The Grays Harbor PUD announced that they have selected Magellan Advisors to conduct a broadband feasibility study that will explore the options for bringing high-speed internet service to communities along Highway 12 in East Grays Harbor County.
According to the PUD, the study will “forge a path for improving connectivity and digital equity in the communities of Oakville, Porter, Malone, Cedarville, South Elma, and the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation.”
In a release, the PUD says that Magellan Advisors’ team will work with the PUD to examine opportunities that leverage existing broadband infrastructure as well as deploying new infrastructure in the region.
Between January and March 2021, Magellan Advisors and the PUD will seek community input about current and future broadband needs through an online survey and stakeholder focus groups.
Magellan Advisors will also conduct comprehensive market and infrastructure assessments to further examine the opportunities for expanding access.
The final study is intended to serve as a blueprint for the PUD to deploy additional fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure that meets the needs of Grays Harbor County’s residents, schools, public agencies, tribes and businesses to support remote work, telehealth, and online learning.
Magellan Advisors will work with the PUD to develop an overall broadband strategy that includes digital inclusion and funding strategies to bolster the communities along the Highway 12 corridor for years to come.