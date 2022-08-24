KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Public open house scheduled for Quinault Wellness Center

August 24, 2022 10:54AM PDT
The public is invited to an open house to see the brand new Quinault Wellness Center.

The Quinault Indian Nation issued the invitation to the building on Heron Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 starting at noon. 

The public is invited to learn about the services that will be provided, meet center and Quinault Nation leaders, and speak with local dignitaries and politicians about the community needs the Wellness Center will provide.

We spoke with QIN President Guy Capoeman about why this project was envisioned, and he said that the tribe saw a need and worked to fill it.

The Quinault Indian Nation has fully funded the $20 million dollar project to combat addictions that have impacted the entire community and provide additional health resources. 

The Wellness Center will offer addiction and mental health services along with treatment, primary medical, and dental care. 

When officially open, the Wellness Center will be available to any member of the community, and not solely tribal members.

