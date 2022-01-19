Public invited to provide input on 2023-2024 coastal recreational bottomfish fisheries
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting the public to a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss management options for coastal recreational bottomfish in 2023 and 2024.
West Coast bottomfish are managed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council on a biennial management cycle. The Council is currently considering harvest levels (annual catch limits) and management measures such as seasons and bag limits that will affect Washington coastal bottomfish fisheries during the 2023-2024 biennium.
The purpose of the Jan. 18 meeting is to review preliminary analysis and get feedback on potential management measures to keep the catch within Washington’s recreational harvest guidelines during the upcoming biennium.
WDFW will host additional meetings this spring to get input from participants in the Washington coastal recreational bottomfish fishery throughout the Council’s public process during the April and June 2022 Council meetings.
The meeting will be conducted virtually on Microsoft Teams.
To participate, visit the meeting link, or call in to the meeting by dialing 564-999-2000 and then entering the meeting ID: 279 620 587#.
For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/halibut. The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience.
For more information on bottomfish management, visit PFMC’s website at https://www.pcouncil.org/managed_fishery/groundfish/.