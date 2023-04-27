Public invited to participate in scoping meeting for Westport Light State Park

The City of Westport and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) will be co-hosting an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Scoping open house for the public on Tuesday, May 2.

This is an opportunity for the public to learn more about and participate in the State Environment Policy Act (SEPA) EIS process for the Westport Golf Links proposal at Westport Light State Park (WLSP).

Parks acquired a 300-acre property located between Westhaven State Park and Westport Light State Park in 2015 through a $1.9 million grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office.

That land purchase enabled the two existing parks to merge into the now 603 acre area known collectively as Westport Light State Park.

In 2016, the State Parks Commission completed a public process to select four pilot sites for private investment, known as Recreation Concession Areas (RCAs). Westport Light State Park was one of the four parks identified.

Westport Golf, Inc. proposes a Scottish links-style golf course within the boundaries of WLSP.

This proposal includes the development of a long-term concession agreement with Parks that would allow Westport Golf, Inc. to develop, operate and maintain the golf course and associated facilities.

The City of Westport, as the acting SEPA lead agency for this proposal, has determined that an EIS will be required for this proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c).

The conceptual proposal calls for a “low-impact course design that incorporates the site’s natural features and minimizes disturbance while restoring the natural functions of previously degraded areas”. It states that the plan is to develop and operate a “world-class” public golf course along with envisioning “a destination golf experience” for the area.

What: Westport Light State Park EIS Scoping open house

When: Tues., May 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Ocosta Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room

2580 Montesano Street S, Westport, WA 98595

Attend virtually: Click here

The EIS Scoping open house will be accessible both in person and virtually through live stream. A more detailed Scoping notice is provided on the City’s website.

Comments regarding the scope of the EIS for Westport Golf Links/WSSP will be accepted through Thurs., May 18 and can be submitted online or by writing to the SEPA Responsible Official at the address below:

Kevin Goodrich, City Administrator

City of Westport

P.O. Box 505 / 604 N. Montesano St

Westport, WA 98595

The public is still welcome to reach out to Parks through the planning page for non-SEPA related comments.