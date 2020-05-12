Public input sought on Scatter Creek Wildlife Area management plan
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is asking for input from the community on a draft management plan for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area located partially in Grays Harbor.
This wildlife area covers about 3,6010 acres and is popular used by hunters, fishers, wildlife watchers, horseback ridiners, and more.
The wildlife area encompasses portions of unique South Puget Sound prairies and oak woodlands, as well as aquatic, forest, and wetland habitats that support a variety of wildlife species, including the federally endangered Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly and the threatened Mazama pocket gopher.
A local citizen advisory group helped develop the draft management plan, which will guide how the department makes operations and budgeting decisions on the wildlife area for the next 10 years.
The draft management plan is undergoing a 30-day State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) public comment period and is available on WDFW’s website under “Management Planning” at https://wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/wildlife-areas/scatter-creek-wildlife-area.
WDFW staff had to cancel plans for a public meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but incorporated some community input into the draft plan from a public meeting held in March 2019.
Public input is welcome through June 8.
People can provide feedback on the draft plan on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments or by mail to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.