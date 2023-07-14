Public input sought on potential ferry rate increases

The public is invited to take part in a new survey from the Washington State Transportation Commission and their Ferry Riders Opinion Group (FROG) to get input on proposed ferry fare adjustments.

The change is said to be needed in order to raise additional revenue as required by the legislatures’ budget.

In order to meet requirements, fare revenues need to generate $419 million by June 2025.

The fare proposal would feature an increase in 2023 and an additional increase for 2024.

The Transportation Commission has proposed an equal distribution across all fare categories and a slight temporary increase in the multi-ride discount:

4.25% fare increase for passengers and vehicles, effective October 1, 2023

4.25% fare increase for passengers and vehicles, effective October 1, 2024

Increase the multiride discount by 1% – effective October 1, 2023 and expires September 30, 2025

Amends the current regulation for a ferry fuel surcharge, clarifying that a fuel surcharge can only be implemented after review and approval by the Commission.

The survey features a single question regarding public support for the increases as a method of raising the additional revenue, as well as an opportunity to provide your own input.

It will take less than 5 minutes to complete.

To get a sense of what these percentage increases will be by route, please refer to this summary fare table for common fares by route.

To take the survey CLICK HERE