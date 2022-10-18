Public comment open on adding more local land to be set aside to sequester carbon state trust revenue

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is soliciting public input regarding the carbon project announced earlier this year.

The agency is launching the process to allow beneficiaries, Tribes, stakeholders, and the general public the opportunity to provide feedback on proposed parcels that will be included in the 10,000 acres of high ecological value state lands set aside for conservation and carbon sequestration.

At the time of the project was announced, the agency had identified the first 2,500 acres of forests to be set aside.

Within Phase 1, land at the Grays Harbor County line was identified and added to the acreage.

For Phase 2 of the project, DNR has identified 50 parcels totaling 11,726 acres as candidates for the remaining 7,500 acres to be included in the project.

This includes land nearby the previous allocation.

Candidate parcels have been selected across 11 counties, including Jefferson, Clallam, Skagit, Snohomish, Lewis, Mason, Whatcom, King, Grays Harbor, Skamania, and Thurston.

Input and feedback from the process, which will include public webinars, an open house, and survey, will be used to narrow down the final selection.

“This project is a truly transformative approach to preserving our most ecologically valuable forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “I am thrilled to make Washington state a leader in carbon market opportunities through partnership and collaboration. By working together, we have the opportunity to build a first-of-its-kind model to support communities, protect ecologically significant forests, and provide needed revenue for public schools, libraries, and hospitals.”

More details, including county maps and feedback options, can be found at www.dnr.wa.gov/carbonoutreach. Information on the carbon project announcement can be found here.

The public webinar will be held on October 26 at 11 a.m. and in-person open house on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.

The survey will close on November 18.