Public assistance requested in Pacific County burglary and attempted break-in

May 30, 2024 7:34AM PDT
Image and logo from Pacific County Sheriff

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance following an Ocean Park burglary and an attempted Naselle break-in.

In a release, the office says that early Wednesday morning, around 5:30 am, there was a burglary at the Trading Post antique shop in Ocean Park, WA. 

The incident is believed to be related to an attempted break-in on Knappton Rd in Naselle, which occurred around 8:30 am. 

The Naselle incident was interrupted by a neighbor. 

“We want to thank the community for their help and support. Your vigilance makes a difference!”

Officials say that, in both incidents, a silver truck was spotted at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says that they are attempting to locate the individuals and vehicle involved. 

Residents are asked to contact authorities if you see the vehicle, or recognize the subjects or vehicle. 

“If you see this vehicle, please stay in a safe location, and call 911!”

 

