Public assistance needed following vehicle vs pedestrian fatality accident in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen man died following a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

The Aberdeen Police Department shared details regarding the Wednesday accident that took the life of a local man.

According to a report, at approximately 5:13 pm on Wednesday, Aberdeen Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Simpson Avenue and Scammell Street where the victim had been run over.

First responders administered aid to the victim before he was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was listed as a 31-year-old male from Aberdeen. Family members have been contacted, but the name is being withheld until release by the Grays Harbor Coroners office.

Traffic was diverted from the area for approximately 4 hours as the APD collision investigation team was on scene.

Based on witness statements and video obtained, APD investigators say that it appears that the man was struck by two separate vehicles, both of which left the scene prior to police arrival.

Aberdeen Detectives are continuing to investigate and are checking local businesses for camera footage.

If anyone in the immediate area has video footage of the area is asked to contact APD.

Further information on the vehicles involved in the accident will be released when it becomes available.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 1 360 533–3180 extension 8444 or email Detective Sgt. Cox at [email protected].