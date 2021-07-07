Public asked to help locate suspect Brandon Merrill
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Brandon J. Merrill (AKA Brandon Musto) for Assault 1st degree.
The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Merrill is 5’8” 175 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to their request, on 7-6-21 Merrill was involved in an altercation with his brother in the Neilton area.
It was reported that Merrill shot his brother with a rifle before fleeing the scene in his brother’s vehicle.
That vehicle was described as a red 2003 Hyundai Tiburon bearing Washington license BYZ4244.
If you have information on Merrill’s whereabouts please contact the Grays Harbor County Dispatch Center at 360-533-8765.
Merrill is considered armed and dangerous. Please use caution and do not approach Merrill.