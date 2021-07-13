Primary Election ballots coming to some voters this week
Registered voters within Washington should be receiving their ballots soon for the upcoming August Primary Election.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the 18-day voting period for the election begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day.
According to Grays Harbor County Elections Administrator Scott Turnbull, “Ballots will be delivered to the Seattle Post Office today. Voters should get them Wed or Thur.”
Turnbull added that this is the the first time the county is sending a Voter Pamphlet insert with the ballots.
“It will be a folded tabloid size insert. One side will have general information and the other will have candidates or a measure.”
Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so people who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.
A number of local races feature more than three candidates, guaranteeing their inclusion in the August election to narrow the field down to two. Races that do not feature more than two candidates will move directly to the November General Election.
|District Type
|District
|Race
|Term Type
|Name
|Ballot Order
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Position 1
|Short & Full
|Kimberly Strom
|1
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Position 1
|Short & Full
|Michael Trader
|2
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Position 1
|Short & Full
|Melvin Taylor
|3
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Short & Full
|Marissa Aube
|1
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Short & Full
|Antara Croft
|2
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Short & Full
|Rebecca Sanchez
|3
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Short & Full
|Tara M. Mareth
|4
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Position 10
|Short & Full
|Chelsey Leavenworth
|1
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Position 10
|Short & Full
|Alan Richrod
|2
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Position 10
|Short & Full
|Debi Ann Pieraccini
|3
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Position 11
|Regular
|Colton A. Gwinn
|1
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Position 11
|Regular
|Frank Gordon
|2
|City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Position 11
|Regular
|David Lawrence
|3
|City/Town
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Regular
|Joseph R Marchie
|1
|City/Town
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Regular
|Jamie Brand
|2
|City/Town
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Position 7
|Regular
|Gregory Grun
|3
|City/Town
|City of McCleary
|Mayor
|Regular
|Jeffrey D. Prowse, “BiG”
|1
|City/Town
|City of McCleary
|Mayor
|Regular
|Chris Miller
|2
|City/Town
|City of McCleary
|Mayor
|Regular
|Brenda Orffer
|3
|City/Town
|City of Oakville
|Mayor
|Regular
|Anthony Smith
|1
|City/Town
|City of Oakville
|Mayor
|Regular
|Angelo Cilluffo
|2
|City/Town
|City of Oakville
|Mayor
|Regular
|Bill Breedlove
|3
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 5
|Short & Full
|Robert M. Doering Jr.
|1
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 5
|Short & Full
|Edgar W Schroll
|2
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 5
|Short & Full
|Lisa Scott
|3
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 5
|Short & Full
|Lorraine Hardin
|4
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 5
|Short & Full
|Patrick Daugherty
|5
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 7
|Regular
|David Linn
|1
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 7
|Regular
|Rich Hartman
|2
|City/Town
|City of Ocean Shores
|Position 7
|Regular
|Patric Hayes
|3
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 1
|Regular
|Dennis Hall
|1
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 1
|Regular
|Brylie Jarnes
|2
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 1
|Regular
|Melissa Huerta
|3
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 2
|Unexpired
|Tom Fleckenstein
|1
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 2
|Unexpired
|Brennan Jarnes
|2
|City/Town
|City of Westport
|Position 2
|Unexpired
|Troy Meyers
|3
|School
|Rochester School District No. 401
|School Board Director, District No. 5
|Regular
|Curtis Haley
|1
|School
|Rochester School District No. 401
|School Board Director, District No. 5
|Regular
|Mark Weaver
|2
|School
|Rochester School District No. 401
|School Board Director, District No. 5
|Regular
|Thomas Trott
|3
|School
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|School 172 Position 4
|Regular
|Phil Anderson
|1
|School
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|School 172 Position 4
|Regular
|Taylor Miller
|2
|School
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|School 172 Position 4
|Regular
|Ben Quinby
|3
Once received and filled out, voters can place their ballots in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.
Drop box locations may be found at VoteWA.gov.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well before election day to ensure their ballots are received on time. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.
“I recommend Washingtonians mail their ballot early to ensure their votes count and their voices are heard,” said Secretary Wyman. “During this primary election, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on local positions and issues that affect our everyday lives, from mayoral and city council races to school boards, fire districts, and more. I encourage every eligible voter to participate.”
Registered voters can log in to VoteWA.gov to access their personal voting information, update their registration, view their online voter guide, locate a ballot drop box, check the status of their ballot, and more. People who want to register to vote can visit VoteWA.gov and fill out a brief form. A valid Washington state driver’s license or ID is required to register online.
To vote in the Primary Election, registrations must be received by Monday, July 26 – eight days before election day – either online or via U.S. mail. After July 26, people can register or update their registration in person at their county’s elections office during business hours and until 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
More voter and election information, including county elections office locations, is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.