Primary Election: August 2, 2022

It is Primary Election Night, and we will get the first look at who is moving onto the General Election.
Voters throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will only see their ballots counted if they drop them off or have them postmarked prior to the 8pm deadline.
Included in the ballot are senate and congressional races, legislative seats in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts, local races, and a number of measures in certain parts of the area.
As a reminder, not all candidates who filed in May are on the Primary Ballot.
Races that do not feature more than two candidates move directly to the November General Election.
Following the recent census count and redistricting, some voters may have found themselves in a different Legislative District or local voting ward than they had been in prior elections.
For audio interviews with local, regional, and statewide candidates who chose to participate, you can find more about their platforms through the KXRO SoundCloud profile.
All ballots must be postmarked or returned to an election drop box by 8pm on Tuesday, August 2 in order to be counted.