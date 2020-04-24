      Weather Alert

President Trump declares disaster relief available for WA winter weather

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:14am

On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Washington and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from January 20 to February 10, 2020.

Through this declaration, federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Columbia, Garfield, Island, King, Lewis, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whatcom.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Timothy B. Manner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

