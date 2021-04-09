President Biden approves disaster declaration for Grays Harbor/Pacific counties; funding available
On Thursday, President Biden approved a disaster declaration for the severe storms that occurred between December 29, 2020 to January 16, 2021.
Biden ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas.
This includes funding opportunities for multiple counties within Washington, including Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures elsewhere in the state.
Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Timothy B. Manner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.