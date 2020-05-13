Precinct Committee Officer candidates must refile
Candidates who filed online for precinct committee officer asked to re-submit filing by May 15
Anyone who filed online Monday and Tuesday to run for precinct committee officer (PCO) positions within the state are asked to re-file their candidacies by 4 p.m. Friday, May 15.
The Office of the Secretary of State says that they contacted PCO candidates on Tuesday with instructions for resubmitting their filing.
The request applies only to PCO candidates who filed online.
An update to the online filing portal was made Tuesday, requiring candidates attest they belong to the political party for which the PCO position is affiliated with.
The original filing system required the candidate to choose a party, but did not provide the requirement for PCO candidates to declare membership with the appropriate political party.
This change only applies to candidates for the office of precinct committee officer; no other offices are affected.
This issue was brought to the attention of the Secretary of State’s Office by the Washington State Democratic Party.
PCO candidates with questions should send an email to elections@sos.wa.gov or call (360) 902-4180.
For additional information about candidate filings, visit sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/online-candidate-filing.aspx.