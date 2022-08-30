Pre-Sale Tickets available for 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game

Anyone looking to grab their tickets to the 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game, played at Olympic Stadium on Friday, September 2, can purchase them ahead of time.

The Hoquiam School District has recently begun a relationship with HomeTown Ticketing to provide an online option for their events.

While this game is typically the largest of the season for the teams, this year there is additional interest as it was featured in a recent poll looking at making this the “Big Game of the Week” by KING 5.

The DQ Big Game is back. The first Friday of the High School football season is Sep 2. Vote for the Big Game of the Week, and @ChrisEgan5 will be there to feature the game. — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) August 27, 2022

Through the HSD website, a number of events are available to purchase tickets for, including the first event for the site as the 117th meeting of the Myrtle Street Rivalry.

Tickets are available at Adult, Student, and Senior Citizens pricing.

Pre-sale tickets are also available at the Hoquiam High School office from 8 to 3PM, and at Harbor Drug during business hours.

1490 KWOK will be broadcasting all of the action live from the field on the radio, or streaming on your device.

*Tickets shown are an artist’s rendering and bear no resemblance to the actual tickets*