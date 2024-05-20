KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Porter accident injures three

May 20, 2024 9:56AM PDT
Share
Logo from Washington State Patrol

Three people were injured in an accident on SR 12 at Porter Creek Road

This comes nearly a week after a separate accident at the location sent an Elma man to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 62-year-old Oakville man was driving a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon east on SR 12 on Sunday afternoon when he attempted to make a left turn onto Porter Creek Road.

Heading west on SR 12 was a 23-year-old Shelton man in a 1997 Honda Civic. The Oakville man turned in front of the other vehicle and was struck in the westbound lane.

The report from law enforcement states that both drivers, as well as a 25-year-old passenger from Elma in the Civic, were injured in the accident.

The drivers were transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center while the passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The passenger was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

What IfsKane Brown W/ Lauren Alaina
8:26pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
8:23pm
Hang Tight HoneyLainey Wilson
8:17pm
SuspicionsTim Mcgraw
8:13pm
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
8:09pm
View Full Playlist