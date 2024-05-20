Porter accident injures three

Three people were injured in an accident on SR 12 at Porter Creek Road

This comes nearly a week after a separate accident at the location sent an Elma man to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 62-year-old Oakville man was driving a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon east on SR 12 on Sunday afternoon when he attempted to make a left turn onto Porter Creek Road.

Heading west on SR 12 was a 23-year-old Shelton man in a 1997 Honda Civic. The Oakville man turned in front of the other vehicle and was struck in the westbound lane.

The report from law enforcement states that both drivers, as well as a 25-year-old passenger from Elma in the Civic, were injured in the accident.

The drivers were transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center while the passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The passenger was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles were totaled.