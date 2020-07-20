Port of Grays Harbor to be used for former pontoon site planning
The Port of Grays Harbor will use state and local funds to continue work on the former pontoon site.
In a release from the local port, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) awarded the Port of Grays Harbor a $50,000 planning grant to complete the East Terminal 4 Cargo Yard Expansion Plan.
That grant will be matched by $20,000 in Port funds.
The Port had acquired the 55-acre former Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) pontoon construction site at auction at the end of 2018.
According to the Port, the current plan is aimed at bringing the site back into productive economic use and conduct a space utilization plan to include how the site will be incorporated into the existing marine terminal complex.
The final product will provide phased development alternatives with permitting matrices and infrastructure costs associated with each phase so the site can be developed and used as demand for space increases.
This much-needed information will provide the flexibility to respond to private development opportunities wanting to partner, invest in, and utilize the site.
“We thank CERB for again choosing to partner with the Port of Grays Harbor to foster economic opportunities for our community,” stated Port of Grays Harbor Commission President Stan Pinnick. “Marine shipping through Grays Harbor has grown over the past 10 years bringing new companies and steady jobs to our community. We look forward to applying our business model of utilizing our public infrastructure to attract private investment to create jobs and opportunities for Grays Harbor to this site. Completing the East Terminal 4 Cargo Yard Plan is a critical step in putting this site back into economic use for the community.”
