Port of Grays Harbor schedule public tour schedule

The Port of Grays Harbor says that summer means tour season and the Port is offering multiple opportunities for its public tours of the Marine Terminals and Industrial Properties throughout the coming months.

They say that due to popular demand, the Port will be offering 5 opportunities for tours this summer, including a Saturday morning tour.

These 90-minute tours begin with an overview presentation on the Port and all of its facilities, followed by a behind-the-scenes bus tour of the Port’s deep-water marine terminals and industrial properties.

“As a public port, we want to ensure our community has every opportunity to learn about exactly what we do here at the Port of Grays Harbor,” shared Director of Government & Public Affairs Kayla Dunlap. “We invite everyone to take advantage of the additional dates and come see first-hand all of the great things we have going on.”

Marine Terminal Tours will be held on:

Tuesday, July 9th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Wednesday, July 17th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 27th: 10:00 – 11:30am

Thursday, August 1st: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Monday, August 27th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Reservations are required, as space is limited. Call 360-533-9528 to reserve your spot.

Additional tour dates may be added in September.

Westport Walking Tour dates are also planned for later this summer and will be announced soon.