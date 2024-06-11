KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Port of Grays Harbor schedule public tour schedule

June 11, 2024 10:56AM PDT
Share
Logo from Port of Grays Harbor

The Port of Grays Harbor says that summer means tour season and the Port is offering multiple opportunities for its public tours of the Marine Terminals and Industrial Properties throughout the coming months.

They say that due to popular demand, the Port will be offering 5 opportunities for tours this summer, including a Saturday morning tour.  

These 90-minute tours begin with an overview presentation on the Port and all of its facilities, followed by a behind-the-scenes bus tour of the Port’s deep-water marine terminals and industrial properties. 

“As a public port, we want to ensure our community has every opportunity to learn about exactly what we do here at the Port of Grays Harbor,” shared Director of Government & Public Affairs Kayla Dunlap.   “We invite everyone to take advantage of the additional dates and come see first-hand all of the great things we have going on.” 

Marine Terminal Tours will be held on:

  • Tuesday, July 9th:               5:30 – 7:00pm
  • Wednesday, July 17th:        5:30 – 7:00pm
  • Saturday, July 27th:            10:00 – 11:30am                            
  • Thursday, August 1st:        5:30 – 7:00pm
  • Monday, August 27th:        5:30 – 7:00pm

Reservations are required, as space is limited.  Call 360-533-9528 to reserve your spot.  

Additional tour dates may be added in September. 

Westport Walking Tour dates are also planned for later this summer and will be announced soon. 

 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Fast CarLuke Combs
5:31pm
Bigger HousesDan Shay
5:27pm
The One That Got AwayJake Owen
5:24pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen / Ernest
5:16pm
Buy Me A BoatChris Janson
5:13pm
View Full Playlist