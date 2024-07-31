Port of Grays Harbor expansion project supported by soybean industry

On Tuesday, dozens of representatives from the soybean industry were on hand at the Port of Grays Harbor to celebrate the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project and the impact it will have on their industry.

A ceremony at the Port saw representation from the Iowa Soybean Association, Kansas Soybean Commission, Nebraska Soybean Board, North Dakota Soybean Council, South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, Soy Transportation Coalition, and United Soybean Board.

The groups made the trip to Aberdeen following their previous announcement of funding and assistance for the project.

At the event this week, the organizations officially presented a ceremonial check for $1.3 million to the Port, although the funds had already been received and were being used for pre-development, permitting, and other work.

The terminal expansion is expected to double export capability from 3 million to 6 million metric tons of soybean meal thanks to the investment from the United Soybean Board.

Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition spoke at the event, talking of the impact the local project will have on their industry.

The Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project is expected to add 50,000 feet of rail for offloading, storage, and assembly; repurpose the 50-acre former SR520 pontoon construction site into a cargo laydown area; and a number of other improvements at the the local port.

The port said that the current timeline would have a ribbon cutting on the expansion in the first part of 2026.