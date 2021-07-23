Police looking for man after armed robbery
Hoquiam, WA – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint after luring him into the woods.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they are investigating a robbery that was reported just after midnight on Thursday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that he was driving on SR 109 near milepost 5 on Wednesday at about 6:30 P.M. when he was flagged down by a 30-40 year old man.
The man, who was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall with freshly dyed red hair and a black beard, asked for help with his wife who had fallen down.
The report states that the victim went to help the man in the woods and the suspect robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim was left in the woods by the suspect and found shortly after midnight by friends who saw his car unoccupied nearby and started searching for him.
Detectives are currently investigating the crime and are asking that anyone who may have been in the area and saw the suspect attempting to flag down traffic or witnessed anything suspicious to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-533-8765 and report the information.