Point Brown Ave construction to create crossings will cause lane closures

Work will be done over the coming months in Ocean Shores on Point Brown Avenue

The City of Ocean Shores will begin the installation of the new Pt. Brown Avenue Pedestrian Crossing on March 27th.

According to Mayor Jon Martin, Rognlin’s, Inc. will be constructing the crossing across Pt. Brown Ave between 749 (Flying Cats) to 759 (Boardwalk Shops) Pt. Brown Ave and 748 to 752 (Playtime Family Fun) Pt. Brown Ave.

Work is planned to be conducted Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Construction is scheduled through May 11th, when it will be suspended until early July. Work will resume for approximately three more days in early July for installation of the crossing signs and striping.

Once that work is complete, the crossing will be available for use.

The work schedule is dependent on weather and other factors and as a result is subject to change.

Drivers should expect one lane traffic when traveling in either direction during construction hours. All lanes are expected to be open outside of construction hours.

During the work at this location there will be signage and traffic cones warning drivers of the work along the roadway. There may also be periods when the roadway is reduced to a single lane and flaggers will be controlling the flow of traffic. Access to parking at shops and businesses shall be clearly marked and all will be open during construction.

“We appreciate your continued patience as we work to improve the City’s infrastructure. For your safety, please stay alert, watch for lane/channelization changes, and obey all construction signs and flagging personnel.” said Martin.

Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Becky Leach at (360) 940-7542 or [email protected]