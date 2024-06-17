KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Planned power outage for Clearwater/Queets area

June 17, 2024 6:28AM PDT
Image created by KXRO

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers in the Clearwater/Queets area of a planned power outage, impacting 33 customers.  

The North County outage will allow crews to complete maintenance work in the area and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19th and is expected to last until 4:30 PM.  

The impacted areas will be all of the Clearwater Road, from the US-101 intersection to the end of the line.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD in the days leading up to the outage. 

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored. 

 The outage duration of nearly eight hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

