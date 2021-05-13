Planned power outage coming to North Beach area
North Beach, WA – A planned power outage is coming to the North Beach area.
The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that they are notifying customers of a planned power outage impacting Moclips, Pacific Beach, Seabrook, and Taholah.
They say the outage will begin at 10:00 PM on Thursday, May 20 and it is expected to last until 4:00 AM on Friday, May 21 and it will affect nearly 1,700 properties.
The impacted areas will include a portion of Ocean Beach Road, beginning at 2990 Ocean Beach Road north to the intersection with State Route 109 and customers and communities along State Route 109 from Chauncey Lane north to Taholah.
Customers who will be impacted by the outage will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.
The PUD says the outage is part of an ongoing project to conduct system maintenance.
To prepare for the outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging them and leaving them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
The six hour duration is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed so it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.