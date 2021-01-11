Planned power outage coming to area of Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers in Ocean Shores of a planned power outage impacting a small section of Ocean Shores Blvd.
The PUD tells KXRO that the outage will begin at 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 14 and is expected to last until 6:00 AM on Friday, January 15 and will affect roughly 47 properties, two of which are multi-unit vacation condominiums.
Those impacted are residents on the 1300-block of Ocean Shores Blvd, including the Worldmark property, and the Vacation International property at 1401 Ocean Shores Blvd.
All impacted customers will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.
The outage is part of an ongoing project by the PUD to conduct system maintenance.
In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items.
You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
The outage duration of ten hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.
Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.