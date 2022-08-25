Plank Island Theater Co. Holding Auditions For “Dog See’s God” At The Bishop Center

Julayne Fleury and Alex Eddy with the Plank Island Theater Co. Stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about their upcoming production “Dog See’s God: Confessions of A Teenage Blockhead” at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts!

Auditions are at the Bishop Center This Monday and Tuesday Aug. 29th and 30th at 6:30pm at the Bishop Center. You can listen to the interview below.

For more about the Plank Island Theater Co. Visit their website by clicking HERE!! or their Facebook page by by clicking HERE!