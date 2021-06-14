      Weather Alert

Personal firewood lottery at Lake Sylvia State Park

Jun 14, 2021 @ 7:21am

Residents are able to enter into a personal firewood permit lottery at Lake Sylvia State Park.

Washington State Parks issued a notice that Lake Sylvia State Park is now accepting applications for personal firewood collection for downed trees within the park. 

Lottery winners will be selected on Friday, June 18. 

Winners will pay $25 for the permit and abide by collection standards.

If you are interested, contact the park directly at (360) 249-3621.

