Permits for commercial-use salal go on sale next week
Permits for commercial-use salal will go on sale starting September 8th at U.S. Forest Service District offices.
The Forest Service says that the sales will begin at 9am in Forks and Quilcene and 10:00 am in Quinault.
The Salal permit sales dates are September 8, November 3, January 5, and March 9.
Anyone harvesting salal within the Olympic National Forest for the purpose of selling must carry a commercial-use permit while picking.
One hundred permits will be available for sale at $150 a permit.
Twenty-five permits will be offered from the Quinault office for harvest areas within Grays Harbor County and the west side of Jefferson County.
Those buying a permit must be at least 18 years of age and must provide a valid US Federal or State picture identification.
More information can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/olympic/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD948049