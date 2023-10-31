Pepper spray used in hourslong standoff with Aberdeen Police

A 49-year-old Aberdeen resident was taken into custody following a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with police over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department shared details this week following the call on Saturday night at about 7:22pm when officers were dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 1000-block of Thomas Street in Aberdeen.

According to the complaint, someone had forced their way into a vacant house.

When Officers arrived, they could hear a man inside the home, yelling and breaking items.

When officers initially attempted to call the subject out of the house, he refused, but officers could see him through a window and recognized him from several prior law enforcement contacts.

When police spoke to the man, he threatened to kill any officer that attempted to come inside and he was seen carrying a long wooden dowel that he was swinging around and using to damage the inside of the property. He then pushed a refrigerator in front of the door barricading himself inside the residence and continued to damage the interior of the house.

Officers continued their attempts to speak with the subject and convince him to come out peacefully, but he refused and ignored all directives from the officers. At one point, throwing a propane bottle out through the window.

After about an hour of negotiating with the suspect, the man briefly came outside with two knives in his hands before quickly returning back inside.

After continued failed negotiation attempts, Officers advised the suspect that OC (oleoresin capsicum spray) would be introduced into the home if he failed to surrender peacefully.

After about ten minutes of continued warnings, the OC spray was introduced into the room where the suspect was hiding.

At 9:55pm, about two minutes after the OC was deployed, the suspect crawled out of the house and was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen City jail for Burglary 1st degree, Malicious Mischief 2nd, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest.