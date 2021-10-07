      Weather Alert

Pedestrian injured and airlifted after accident on SR 105

Oct 7, 2021 @ 9:07am

Westport, WA – A pedestrian was injured and airlifted after an accident on highway 105 yesterday morning.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 9:00 a.m. a 46 year old Tacoma man was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram south on SR 105 near milepost 29.

According to police, a 16 year old Westport girl then attempted to cross the road and ran into the side of the Dodge.

The state patrol says the pickup truck stopped and the road was blocked for approximately two hours.

The Westport girl was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for her injuries.

The state patrol says the cause of the accident was failure to yield right of way and the Tacoma man was charged with having a suspended license.

