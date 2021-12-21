Pastor Kent Gravely of Immanuel Baptist Church Tells The Story of The First Christmas

It’s a week of special Christmas week co-hosts on the Kix 95.3 Morning show and on today’s show The Luceman welcomed Pastor Kent Gravely of Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam as our Tuesday Christmas Week guest Co-host. We had a great time we talked about our Christmas memories, traditions, our experiences as parents with children of our own at Christmastime and during the 8 O’clock hour Pastor Kent read from the bible of the first Christmas. Mathews account of the birth of Jesus and Luke’s account as well as the story of the Wisemen who came bearing gifts..
Pastor Kent on Matthew’s account of the first Christmas
Pastor Kent on Luke’s Account of the first Christmas
Pastor Kent on the story of the Wisemen at the first Christmas
And don’t forget there will be a special candlelight Christmas Eve service at Immanuel Baptist Church! Everyone is invited on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021) at 7pm at Immanuel Baptist Church 1200 Soule Ave. in Hoquiam!