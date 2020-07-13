Parents asked for input on Aberdeen schools in the fall
A new survey regarding how Aberdeen schools will operate in the fall is now live.
The Aberdeen School District issued a notice that a new survey on the district website will delve into the details of what preferences are for the upcoming school year and what the public would prefer.
In their notice they say that in their previous survey, the overwhelming answer from the community was that there was an interest to reopen schools.
The new survey, on the district website, is asking for parents to provide feedback to the current work groups on multiple topics such as internet access, transportation needs, and current preference of distance or in-person learning.
They ask that “If you do not have a student returning to our district, please do not complete this survey.”
This survey will be open until Monday, July 20 at 7pm to allow time for your family to discuss what will best work for you. The information requested is vital to developing a successful program.
