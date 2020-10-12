Palix joins other Willapa Harbor waterways. Opens for salmon.
The Palix River is now open for salmon retention.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that anglers can now retain their salmon catch on the Palix River, from the Hwy. 101 Bridge to the mouth of the Middle Fork.
This change will align the Palix river with other regulation changes made on Oct. 2 in other Willapa waterways.
The opening runs through Jan. 31, 2021 during daytime hours. A night closure is in effect.
Salmon catches must have a minimum size of 12” and anglers are limited to a daily limit of 1.
Wild Chinook must be released, and single-point barbless hooks are required.
According to officials, the return of coho to Willapa Bay and the tributaries has been larger than predicted, allowing for the limited retention season.
Anglers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery.
Check the WDFW “Fishing in Washington” rules pamphlet for details on fishing seasons and regulations. Fishing rules are subject to change.
Check the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at (360) 902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules.
For the Shellfish Rule Change hotline call (360)796-3215 or toll free 1-866-880-5431.
Persons with disabilities who need to receive this information in an alternative format or who need reasonable accommodations to participate in WDFW-sponsored public meetings or other activities may contact Dolores Noyes by phone (360-902-2349), TTY (360-902-2207), or email ([email protected]). For more information, see https://wdfw.wa.gov/accessibility.