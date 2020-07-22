Pacific County woman rear-ends Sheriff’s Deputy in accident; hospitalized for injuries
An accident in Pacific County happened when a resident struck a Pacific County Sheriff’s vehicle.
In a report from the Washington State Patrol, just after noon on Tuesday, a fully marked Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving on SR 103 when they stopped to turn.
When the deputy slowed to a stop, a 72-year-old Ocean Park woman in a 2019 Ford F150 following the vehicle struck it from the rear.
The Ocean Park driver was injured when it rear-ended the Pacific County Sheriff’s vehicle and was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital. The Sheriff’s Deputy was not injured.
Charges are pending an investigation, although drugs and alcohol were not involved according to the report.