Pacific County Sheriff’s vehicle involved in collision
Pacific County, WA – A Pacific County Sheriff’s vehicle was involved in a collision near Ocean Park.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Monday afternoon at about 12:45 p.m. a fully marked Pacific County Sheriff’s Patrol car with its emergency lights activated was heading north on Sandridge Rd. near 199th Court.
At that time a semi that was heading north was in the process of making a left turn from Sandridge Rd. onto 199th Court.
According to the State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Patrol car clipped the back end of the semi and left the road to the right, hitting a mailbox and fence before coming to rest in the trees.
The State Patrol says that there were no injuries reported, but the patrol car was totaled in the collision.
Charges for the driver of the patrol car are pending investigation.