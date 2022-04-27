      Weather Alert

Pacific County school bond failing with 78% No votes

Apr 27, 2022 @ 7:25am

Pacific County voters are overwhelmingly rejecting a $96 million bond for the Ocean Beach School District after first results on the April Special Election.

In election night numbers, the Pacific County Elections office shows 78.37% of voters are voting no on the proposal to renovate and construct school facilities within the district.

If approved, the bond would remodel the Ilwaco High School, build a new elementary school that consolidates existing elementary schools, constructs a new facility for some school programs, replace athletic fields, track and stadium and field house, and construct a transportation facility.

The bond was asking for “no more than $96,150,000”  in the effort to modernize buildings throughout the district around the Long Beach Peninsula.

Approximately 42% of voters turned out as of Election Night. Additional ballot counts will occur prior to certification, but there are over 2200 Yes votes needed to flip the results.

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Most Popular Posts
AHS Senior Evan Weidman Wants To Watch "The Sandlot" With You
Heron Street Bridge work will require two months of lane closures
Jordan Bowers sentenced on child endangerment charges
Local transit systems both remove mask mandates
Man hit by wave gets rescued from North Jetty
Connect With Us Listen To Us On