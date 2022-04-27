Pacific County school bond failing with 78% No votes

Pacific County voters are overwhelmingly rejecting a $96 million bond for the Ocean Beach School District after first results on the April Special Election.
In election night numbers, the Pacific County Elections office shows 78.37% of voters are voting no on the proposal to renovate and construct school facilities within the district.
If approved, the bond would remodel the Ilwaco High School, build a new elementary school that consolidates existing elementary schools, constructs a new facility for some school programs, replace athletic fields, track and stadium and field house, and construct a transportation facility.
The bond was asking for “no more than $96,150,000” in the effort to modernize buildings throughout the district around the Long Beach Peninsula.
Approximately 42% of voters turned out as of Election Night. Additional ballot counts will occur prior to certification, but there are over 2200 Yes votes needed to flip the results.