Pacific County rollover accident sends two to the hospital
Pacific County, WA – A rollover accident in Pacific County over the weekend sent two people to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. in the afternoon, a 34 year old Aberdeen woman was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south on Highway 101 about three miles north of Raymond.
They say that the Nissan entered a curve at a speed that was too fast for the conditions and went off the road.
The Nissan then rolled and came to rest on its roof.
According to the State Patrol, the driver and her passenger, a 59 year old Aberdeen woman, were both transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for their injuries.
The driver was charged with speed too fast for conditions.