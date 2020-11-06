Pacific County rental assistance expands from 3 to 6 months of eligibility
Pacific County residents have greater access to rental assistance under the pandemic.
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services announced this week that they have received approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to expand the eligibility requirements for the Eviction Rental Assistance Program. Funding ends December 31, 2020.
This means if Pacific County residents need rental assistance- they are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Not everyone who applies for rental assistance will be eligible or receive rental assistance.
To qualify: individuals must have missed or made a partial rent payment since March 2020 AND be below 80% of the Area Median Income* (previously 50% AMI). Individuals will also need to meet additional eligibility criteria.
Prior to this week, the county was only able to assist individuals with 3 months of rent. With the expansion, it brings up to 6* months of the rental assistance.
If individuals have already accessed the program once, but still have rent owing, they may apply again for additional assistance*.
Contact [email protected] or Eric at 360-214-9996 for more information or help with filling out the rental assistance forms.