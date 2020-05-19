Pacific County phasing in their re-opening plans
In a release from the Pacific County Health Officer, it states that they have determined that the Pacific County COVID-19 Public Health Order Phased Reopening Plan will allow for local reopening to coincide with Washington’s Phased Approach.
In the order issued Monday, it states that Pacific County will remove the local jurisdiction restrictions regarding recreational razor clam digs, reopen beach approaches, and implement phased reopening of hospitality lodging.
The health officer states that the county is expected to stay in each phase for a minimum of three weeks and specified date ranges are based on data that will be continuously monitored, and are subject to change.
“Although Pacific County has minimal confirmed cases of infection, in order to limit disease spread and allow phased reopening to progress, persons and businesses must follow proper safety plans and social distancing.”
Effective immediately , the order to close beach approaches and hospitality lodging is cancelled.
Effective June 1, the Pacific COunty Health Officer closure of recreational clam digging will be revoked.
In addition, prior to June 1, 2020, the following dates for recreational clam digging in Pacific County are allowed under this order: May 21, 26, and 28, 2020 subject to Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife approval of open clam digging.
The following ORDER OF THE PACIFIC COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER PHASED REOPENING PLAN is effective immediately.
- As of May 18, 2020, all beach approaches within Pacific County will be opened.
- Hospitality lodging occupancy is determined by type of lodging and timeline of phased reopening. See “Pacific County COVID-19 Public Health Order Phased Reopening Plan” (ADDENDUM A) for specific phase guidance.
- Maximum occupancy percentage (%) includes short-term rentals/tenancies/occupancies only. It does not include individuals who live in hospitality lodging or RVs as permanent residents of Pacific County.
- Safety plans (ADDENDUM C) with all required components must be implemented prior to the opening of hospitality lodging and maintained throughout all phases.
- Safety plan checklist/certification (ADDENDUM C) must be submitted for approval to Pacific County Public Health via email to pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us.
- Exceptions may also be approved in writing by the Public Health Officer or his designee for purposes necessary to assist in controlling or preventing the spread of COVID-19, or to promote the public health. Contact the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center to request an exception on weekdays from 8:00am-4:00pm at (360) 875-9407 or (360) 642-9407.