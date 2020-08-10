Pacific County highway work continues on Long Beach Peninsula
Work to improve nearly 20-miles of highway along the Long Beach Peninsula will continue this week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that the work in Pacific County will run along State Route 103 and a short section of US 101 through Seaview, Long Beach, Ocean Side, Ocean Park and Oysterville.
This week, crews will continue the resurfacing work that involves removing and replacing patches of pavement, seal cracks along the road surface and coat sections of the highway with chip seal.
Portions of these highways were last paved in 1993 and 2006 and are in need of repair. Anywhere from 280 to 8300 vehicles a day travel on these stretches of roadway, depending on location, with the highest number of travelers going through Long Beach, and the lowest number of travelers along the northern most end of the Long Beach Peninsula. Repaving SR 103 and 101 will extend the useful life of the roadway.
People should continue to expect single lane closures with alternating one-way traffic, with delays of up to 20 minutes, on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Those who live along these stretches of highway may encounter delays where driveways and county roads intersect the state highway.
The current work is scheduled to be completed in October 2020.
