Pacific County has set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist non-profits
Pacific County Public Health & Human Services announced that the county has set aside a portion of the County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide assistance for Pacific County non-profits.
Pacific County says applicants should be able to document either a loss of revenue or an increase in expenses due to COVID over the past two years.
Examples may include – but are not necessarily limited to – showing a loss of revenue via fundraising in 2020 vs. 2019, demonstrating an inability to provide certain services as a result of the pandemic, etc.
These are grants that do not have to be paid back.
They say that this funding is available for a limited time, so apply today.
In accordance with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Interim Final Rule regarding the usage of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“SLFRF”), Pacific County may incur ARPA expenditures until December 31, 2024. However, funds may be exhausted prior to this deadline.
The American Rescue Plan Act application packet for nonprofits is available on the Pacific County website: https://co.pacific.wa.us/arpa/index.html