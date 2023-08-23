Pacific County Fair runs August 24-26

Pacific County Fair kicks is this week in Menlo.

The fair runs into the weekend outside Raymond as the fairground will be filled with activities.

The theme of the 2023 fair is “Let’s Steer Up Some Fun!” and residents can anticipate that fun with food, exhibits, live entertainment, agricultural demonstrations, and more.

The fair runs 9a to 9p Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the fairgrounds off Highway 6 in Menlo.

The Pacific County Fair has been a local tradition since 1896, with the Menlo location being its home since 1921, according to officials.

Entertainment at the 2023 features a number of performances, ranging from the “Cheerleading Extravaganza”, to ventriquilism, magic, and live music from Dusty Mojo, The Olson Bros Band, and rock musician Nick Mardon.

Visitors will also be able to see daily shows from the Wenatchee Youth Circus, the Butterfly Encounter & Lady Bugs Exhibit, inflatable play areas from Bounce About NW, and Cornhole Tournament sponsored by Raymond Federal Bank featuring a $250 grand prize.

GENERAL ADMISSION

Adult (Daily 18+) $7

Senior Citizen (60+) $5

Students (1st-12th grades) $5

Preschool Free

Nursing Home Residents Free

Saturday only, starting at 12pm (NOON)

– Kids 12 years old and younger are FREE

BUTTONS/SEASON PASSES

Purchased Pre-Fair $10

Purchased at Gate $15

FAIR ADMISSION HOURS

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

More information available at https://www.pacificcountyfair.org