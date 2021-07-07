Pacific County accident sends both drivers to hospitals
On Tuesday afternoon an accident on SR 6 near Frances sent two people to hospitals.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report following the accident, stating that around 5:30pm, a 40-year-old Logan, UT woman was driving east in a 2001 Dodge Caravan when it crossed the centerline.
A 62-year-old Raymond man was in the westbound lane in his 2021 Honda Ridgeline when it was struck by the van, sending the man’s vehicle onto the side of the highway before it came to rest on the guardrail.
Both drivers were injured in the accident, with the Utah driver being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the local man being taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital.
Both vehicles were totaled.
The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a notice that all lanes were blocked for the accident, before clearing their alert just after 10pm.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.