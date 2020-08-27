Pacific Care & Rehabilitation outbreak of COVID-19 held at one
Grays Harbor County Public Health, Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center, and Pacific Care and Rehabilitation sent an update to KXRO regarding the recent outbreak at the local long term care facility in Hoquiam.
According to the update, after the third and final round of testing of all employees and residents was completed on August 25th, no new positive cases have been identified.
“Pacific Care and Rehabilitation has been successful yet again at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within their facility,” said Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher. “Thanks to appropriate procedures to reduce the spread, no residents have tested positive as part of this outbreak.”
Washington State Department of Health classifies any positive case of COVID-19 within a long term care facility as an outbreak.
On August 11, Grays Harbor County Public Health announced an outbreak at Pacific Care and Rehabilitation when one employee tested positive.
Testing was performed every seven days per Centers of Disease and Control guidelines for long term care facilities.
There have been 14 continuous days with no positive cases.
In May of this year, a resident of Pacific Care and Rehabilitation had tested positive for COVID-19, and that outbreak was also contained to only one case.
This brings the total to two COVID-19 outbreaks identified at Pacific Care and Rehabilitation, each with only one positive case identified during the investigation.
Grays Harbor Public Health updates COVID-19 numbers weekdays at noon on healthygh.org.