Overstock closing Elma office; many employees to work remotely
Overstock.com will no longer be operating out of their location at the Satsop Business Park.
According to an Overstock spokesperson, “The community of Grays Harbor and our employees in the region have been and are essential to Overstock’s achievements and growth. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced success with work-from-home opportunities, so much so that we will continue to employ and seek out talented individuals to join our team and work from home. Though we will no longer have a centralized office in the community of Grays Harbor, because of the strong workforce we’ve found here, we look forward to a continued presence as an employer in this great community.”
While the location in Elma will not house their operations, the spokesperson told KXRO that they currently still have approximately 150 employees that live all around the area.
As part of their COVID-19 response, Overstock lists on their website that the pandemic brought a transition of their support staff to work from home to help reduce the spread of the outbreak.
In 2016, Overstock.com first announced that they would be locating a call center within the FlexTech Building at the Satsop Business Park, bringing the initial 150 jobs to Grays Harbor in their call center, management positions within the center, and additional jobs doing website content from the building.
Overstock told KXRO at that time that they chose the Grays Harbor site to “help boost economic recovery to the region” .
This move brought the online retailer their first call center in the Northwest when operation began in 2017.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the Grays Harbor community and an ideal place for Overstock to expand its operations,” said Governor Jay Inslee at the announcement.
Only three months after the grand opening of the Evergreen Customer Care Call Center at the Satsop Business Park in May of 2017, the Port of Grays Harbor Commission approved a lease amendment to double Overstock.com’s footprint to include the entire 43,000 square foot FlexTech Building.
Overstock.com was founded in 1999 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.