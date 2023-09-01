Over $6 million allocated for Shoalwater Bay tribal housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced 22 awards totaling approximately $128 million for affordable housing investments in Tribal communities, including $45,616,683‬ to Tribes in Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Oregon.

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge made the announcement in Kenai, Alaska, where she presented $7.5 million to build 18 new housing units to increase the number of homes available to low-income Alaskan Native families.

“This vital funding allows Tribes to make investments in safe, affordable housing,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “I am pleased to make this announcement here in Kenai, Alaska, where Tribes face pressing and unique challenges in providing housing to families. Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive awards provide Tribes with funding to address these challenges in ways that best serve their communities.”

The following grants were made in the Northwest Region:

Washington

Lummi Nation Housing Authority : The award of $7,500,000 will be used by the Lummi Nation Housing Authority to build 32 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Port Gamble S’Klallam Housing Authority : The award of $7,500,000 will be used by the Port Gamble S’Klallam Housing Authority to build 30 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe : The award of $6,167,683 will be used by Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe to develop new infrastructure and build 4 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Alaska

Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority : The award of $7,500,000 will be used by Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority to build 13 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Kenaitze-Salamatof TDHE: The award of $7,500,000 will be used by Kenaitze-Salamatof TDHE to build 18 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Idaho

Fort Hall Housing Authority : The award of $7,500,000 will be used by Fort Hall Housing Authority to build 30 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

Oregon

Warm Springs Housing Authority : The award of $7,500,000 will be used by Warm Springs Housing Authority to develop new infrastructure and build 10 housing units to increase the number of housing units available to AIAN families.

In total, the funding is intended to create 234 housing units within the Pacific Northwest.

The Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive (IHBG) funds are designated for various purposes, such as new construction, rehabilitation, and infrastructure to support affordable housing for American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Officials say that this funding serves as a resource in addition to other yearly funding, which often falls short in covering the expenses of constructing new homes and is frequently allocated for the operation and upkeep of current housing stock.

Notably, since 2019, 94 percent of these awards have been channeled towards supporting the construction of new housing units, addressing a need across Indian country.

View the list of awardees here.