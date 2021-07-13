Over 3,600 pounds of peanut butter donated to Coastal Harvest
Aberdeen, WA – Coastal Harvest received over 3,600 pounds of peanut butter from the Ford Focus on Child Hunger Peanut Butter Drive this year.
Coastal Harvest tells KXRO that all three of Five Star Dealerships’ Aberdeen locations participated in the drive for peanut butter that Coastal Harvest will distribute to local food banks and summer kids feeding programs.
The annual campaign is conducted by Ford auto dealers across the Pacific Northwest to support community food banks and ensure that no child goes hungry.
For every car sold during the month of May, the participating dealerships donate one case of peanut butter to local programs.
Brent Hunter, executive director of Coastal Harvest said “We are grateful for the partnership we have with Five Star Dealerships.”
He added that “The coronavirus pandemic has been rough on everyone. The staff and employees really came through holding this drive again. It will all go to great use helping kids and meal programs on the Harbor.”